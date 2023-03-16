Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells 64,211 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $543,867.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,784.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 377,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.34.

Get Evolus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

About Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.