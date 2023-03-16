Insider Selling: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP Sells $96,350.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

POR opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

