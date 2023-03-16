Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 2,713 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Byron Surrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Byron Surrett sold 135 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $8,942.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE SEAS traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 736,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

