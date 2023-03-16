Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,760,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,997,778.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,050. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
