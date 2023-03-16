Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,760,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,997,778.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,050. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

