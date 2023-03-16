Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $11,972.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,222,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,543,513.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Star Equity stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 2,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Star Equity Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

