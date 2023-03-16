Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 1,020,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,244. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $245.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

