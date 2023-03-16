Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50.
  • On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.
  • On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.
  • On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 1,020,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,244. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $245.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.