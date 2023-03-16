Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toro Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 847,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,292. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.