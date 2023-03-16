Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 23,884 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 23,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $445,914.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200,185.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,171,025.91.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 1,197,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

