Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 805 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 805 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $13,193.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WLDN stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
