Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 805 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 805 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $13,193.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,138.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,748 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Further Reading

