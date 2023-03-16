Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.31 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

