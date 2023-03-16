Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds Trading Down 4.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

BIRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

