Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

