Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 86 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock remained flat at $330.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 192,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,441. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.