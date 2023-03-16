Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

