Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 479 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.