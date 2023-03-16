Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 719,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 522,067 shares.The stock last traded at $309.06 and had previously closed at $303.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5,131.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day moving average of $277.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.