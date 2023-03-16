Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.14 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTR shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,794 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

