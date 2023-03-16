Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.14 million.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
