Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.14 million.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTR shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

