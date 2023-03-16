Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $138.46 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,641 shares of company stock worth $5,614,050. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.