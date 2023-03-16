International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 895,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,472. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

