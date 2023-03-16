International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
International Seaways Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 895,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,472. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
