Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $41.53 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00020666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $41.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,099,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,381,915 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

