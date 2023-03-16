Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $330,773.76 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,773.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

