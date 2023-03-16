Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 178,909 shares changing hands.

Inuvo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.