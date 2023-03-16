Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 349,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

