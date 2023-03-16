Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 119,339 shares changing hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
