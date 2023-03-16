Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 119,339 shares changing hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

