Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 682,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

