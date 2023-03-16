Iowa State Bank Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 215,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 149,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 102,411 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 133.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,988,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

