Iowa State Bank Purchases 1,516 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

YUM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.60. The stock had a trading volume of 139,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

