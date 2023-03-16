Iowa State Bank Purchases Shares of 5,875 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $331.43. 239,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,270. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

