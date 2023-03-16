Iowa State Bank Sells 9,702 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

ECL stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.98. 121,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

