iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $51.81. Approximately 15,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN accounts for about 1.8% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 1.27% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.