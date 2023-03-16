iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,640,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,497,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 772,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,600. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

