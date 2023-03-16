iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after buying an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after purchasing an additional 326,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

