iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.27. 193,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,515. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

