iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $388.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.10 and a 200 day moving average of $392.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

