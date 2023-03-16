iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.16 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.10 and a 200-day moving average of $392.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

