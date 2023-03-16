iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.78. 555,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,181. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

