iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 422,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,909. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

