iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

