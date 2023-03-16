iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 200,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. 1,157,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

