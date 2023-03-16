iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $51,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.