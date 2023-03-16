iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 53,096 shares.The stock last traded at $145.88 and had previously closed at $147.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

