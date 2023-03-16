Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.007.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $13,992,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth approximately $9,309,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

