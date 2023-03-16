Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 2,938 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.