Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 2,938 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $53,089.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
