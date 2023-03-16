J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.47

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and traded as high as $46.00. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.62 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

