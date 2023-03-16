Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,562 shares of company stock worth $14,936,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 3,107,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.