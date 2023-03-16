Jack Phillips Sells 155,635 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,451 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,650.99.
- On Monday, February 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,601 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,160.60.
- On Friday, January 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,408 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,801.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
