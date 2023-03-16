Jack Phillips Sells 155,635 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,451 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $3,650.99.

On Monday, February 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,601 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $5,160.60.

On Friday, January 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,408 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $5,801.52.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.