JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $74.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 1.0 %

JD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.