JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter worth $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in JD.com by 41.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

