Jefferies Financial Group Increases IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,870

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,765 ($21.51) to GBX 1,870 ($22.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.16) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.17) to GBX 1,800 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.33) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,855 ($22.61).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Price Performance

LON IMI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,449 ($17.66). 441,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,449. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,656.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,641 ($20.00). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,505.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,343.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.